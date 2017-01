Dec 9 Novartis AG

* Novartis says announced additional analyses from Phase III Monaleesa-2 study

* Novartis - findings demonstrate strength of LEE011 plus letrozole in first-line setting, showing treatment benefit was evident across all patient subgroups

* Novartis says analyses from the study show LEE011 plus letrozole significantly prolonged progression-free survival across pre-planned patient subgroups