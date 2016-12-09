UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 9 Admiral Boats SA :
* Sees FY 2016 EBITDA of 181,000 zlotys ($42,960.22), revenue from sale of boats and steel constructions of 16.8 million zlotys
* On Nov. 14 it recalled its previous guidance for 2016-2020 (nL8N1DG1SJ) (nFWN18M02L) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2132 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources