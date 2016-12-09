Dec 9 Norway Royal Salmon Asa :

* Norway Royal Salmon says Norwegian Supreme court passed a sentence on December 9, 2016 in criminal case against Nord Senja Laks AS

* Nord Senja laks as is sentenced to pay a fine of nok 6 mln

* Nord senja laks as is not sentenced to loss of rights

* Consequently, the verdict has no effect on the licenses held by Nord Senja Laks AS and future operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)