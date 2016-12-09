Dec 9 New Ray Medicine International Holding Ltd :

* Co proposes, to raise hk$343.6 million by issuing 1.25 billion rights shares at subscription price of hk$0.275 per rights

* Estimated net proceeds of rights issue will be approximately hk$330 million

* Share on basis of three rights shares for every one share in issue held by qualifying shareholders on record date

* Company and nuada limited entered into underwriting agreement

