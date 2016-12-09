BRIEF-Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
Dec 9 China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd
* Acquisition Of The Entire Equity Interest Of Foshan Nanhai Hengde Shengjia Properties Co., Ltd
* Vendor, purchaser, guarantors and target company entered into equity transfer agreement
* Pursuant to deal purchaser has agreed to acquire entire equity interest in target company from Amass Victory
* Deal for consideration of rmb460 million
* Guangdong Aoyuan Commercial Property has further agreed to provide loan of rmb130 million to foshan nanhai hengde shengjia properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year
* NORTHFIELD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2016 RESULTS