Dec 9 China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd

* Acquisition Of The Entire Equity Interest Of Foshan Nanhai Hengde Shengjia Properties Co., Ltd

* Vendor, purchaser, guarantors and target company entered into equity transfer agreement

* Pursuant to deal purchaser has agreed to acquire entire equity interest in target company from Amass Victory

* Deal for consideration of rmb460 million

* Guangdong Aoyuan Commercial Property has further agreed to provide loan of rmb130 million to foshan nanhai hengde shengjia properties