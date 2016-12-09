Exxon names environmentalist to board of directors
HOUSTON, Jan 25 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, named an environmentalist to its board of directors on Wednesday.
Dec 9 Eli Lilly And Co
* Lilly and Astrazeneca to develop second potentially disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer's disease
* Will recognize upfront of $30 million (pretax), or approximately $0.02 per share (after-tax), as a charge to earnings in Q4 of 2016
* Worldwide agreement to co-develop MEDI1814, an antibody selective for amyloid-beta 42
* Under terms of new agreement, Lilly will make a $30 million upfront payment to Astrazeneca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's decision to acquire software startup AppDynamics for $3.7 billion, nearly double the private-market valuation, reflects Cisco's struggles in building its software business, according to company financial reports and internal documents.
* NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025