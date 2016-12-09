Dec 9 Eli Lilly And Co

* Lilly and Astrazeneca to develop second potentially disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer's disease

* Will recognize upfront of $30 million (pretax), or approximately $0.02 per share (after-tax), as a charge to earnings in Q4 of 2016

* Worldwide agreement to co-develop MEDI1814, an antibody selective for amyloid-beta 42

* Under terms of new agreement, Lilly will make a $30 million upfront payment to Astrazeneca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)