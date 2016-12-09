Exxon names environmentalist to board of directors
HOUSTON, Jan 25 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, named an environmentalist to its board of directors on Wednesday.
Dec 9 Myriad Genetics Inc :
* The EndoPredict test significantly outperforms the first-generation test in predicting the risk of node-negative and node-positive breast cancer recurrence
* Myriad Genetics - test shows EndoPredict was superior to Oncotype DX, a first-generation test, in predicting long-term recurrence of breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's decision to acquire software startup AppDynamics for $3.7 billion, nearly double the private-market valuation, reflects Cisco's struggles in building its software business, according to company financial reports and internal documents.
* NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025