BRIEF-Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
Dec 9 Mercal Inmuebles SOCIMI SA :
* To pay an interim dividend for 2016 of 0.65 euro ($0.6869) net per share on Dec. 20 Source text: bit.ly/2hcslUv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9463 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year
* NORTHFIELD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2016 RESULTS