Dec 9 China Vast Industrial Urban Development Co Ltd

* Deal for a consideration of approximately rmb525 million

* China VAST industrial urban development co - Langfang Jingyu agreed to purchase 100% equity interests in Langfang Ronke Property Development

* China VAST Industrial Urban Development Co Ltd- Langfang City Property, unit, and Langfang Jingyu entered into equity transfer agreement

* China VAST Industrial Urban Development - group anticipates that it will realize a gain of approximately rmb250 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: