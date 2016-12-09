UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 9 Tivoli A/S :
* Upward adjustment of expected earnings for 2016
* Says is increasing its expected earnings before tax for 2016
* Expected earnings before tax is now increased to between 70 million and 80 million Danish crowns ($9.95-$11.38 million) (previously 60-70 million crowns)
* Reason for upward adjustment is, among others, increased earnings on activities in Gardens and focus on cost adjustment
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0322 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources