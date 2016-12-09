BRIEF-Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
Dec 9 Buwog AG :
* Buwog Group signs agreement for the sale of 1,146 apartments in Austria
* Closing of the transaction is expected by mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year
* NORTHFIELD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2016 RESULTS