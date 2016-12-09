(Refiles to add details on Discovery's declaration to buy additional shares in Green Content for 10 mln zlotys in the fifth bullet point.)

Dec 9 Agora :

* Signs investment agreement with Discovery sp. z o.o. regarding Green Content Sp z o.o.

* Discovery acquired from Agora 860 shares in Green Content's capital, representing 21.5 pct of share capital of Green Content, for price of 4.0 million zlotys ($950,457.41)

* There shall exist a possibility of selling remaining shares by agora to discovery by Dec. 31, 2017

* Transaction shall positively affect agora group financial results for 4Q2016

* Discovery submitted also a declaration on the acquisition of 2,150 shares in the increased share capital of Green Content in exchange for cash contribution in the amount of 10.0 million zlotys