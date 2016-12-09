BRIEF-East West Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share of $0.76
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year
Dec 9 Azimut Holding SpA :
* Total net inflows in November at 197 million euros ($208.27 million)
* Reports net inflows in the region of 80 million euros in November net of the impact of the consolidation of the acquisition of Australian advisory company On-Track Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9459 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year
* NORTHFIELD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2016 RESULTS
* Net property income for period 1 january 2016 to 31 december 2016 (fy 2016) was rmb669.8 million, 4.1% higher