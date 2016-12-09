BRIEF-NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025
* NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025
Dec 9 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp :
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.35/shr
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp - will not restate historical results as a part of the change
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp - co's fiscal year 2017 will begin on December 31, 2016 and will end on December 31, 2017 following change
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp- quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of common stock, an increase of 16.7 percent
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp - also approved a resolution changing company's fiscal year to a calendar year-end beginning with 2017
* Award of overburden removal contract which is expected to generate over $45 million in revenues during fiscal 2017
* INCREASING ANNUAL DIVIDEND FROM $0.69 TO $0.72