BRIEF-NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025
* NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025
Dec 9 Canoe Eit Income Fund :
* Units accepted for 2016 voluntary cash redemption will be redeemed at price of $12.29 per unit in Canadian dollars
* Payment of redemption proceeds will be made on or before January 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025
* Award of overburden removal contract which is expected to generate over $45 million in revenues during fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* INCREASING ANNUAL DIVIDEND FROM $0.69 TO $0.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: