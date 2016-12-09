BRIEF-NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025
Dec 9 GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc :
* Issued additional 5.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due December 31, 2021
* Debentures in an aggregate principal amount of $3.75mln
* GDI Integrated Facility Services -to use proceeds from closing of over-allotment option to reduce indebtedness under GDI's revolving credit facilities
* Award of overburden removal contract which is expected to generate over $45 million in revenues during fiscal 2017
* INCREASING ANNUAL DIVIDEND FROM $0.69 TO $0.72