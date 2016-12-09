Dec 9 GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc :

* Issued additional 5.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due December 31, 2021

* Debentures in an aggregate principal amount of $3.75mln

* GDI Integrated Facility Services -to use proceeds from closing of over-allotment option to reduce indebtedness under GDI's revolving credit facilities