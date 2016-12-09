Dec 9 Madison Wine Holdings :

* Perfect zone intends to acquire, and cvp holdings intends to sell, entire issued share capital of cvp asset management

* Consideration for proposed acquisition is expected to be hk$14 million

* Perfect zone, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into first term sheet with cvp holdings

* Consideration expected to be satisfied by perfect zone by procuring company to issue promissory note to cvp holdings

