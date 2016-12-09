UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 9 Madison Wine Holdings :
* Perfect zone intends to acquire, and cvp holdings intends to sell, entire issued share capital of cvp asset management
* Consideration for proposed acquisition is expected to be hk$14 million
* Perfect zone, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into first term sheet with cvp holdings
* Consideration expected to be satisfied by perfect zone by procuring company to issue promissory note to cvp holdings
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources