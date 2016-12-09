Dec 9 PZ Cormay SA :

* Says its unit Orphee SA to review strategic options regarding its stake in Diesse Diagnostica Senese SpA (Diesse)

* Says it is considered either to gain external investor for Diesse's stake owned by Orphee or to buy remaining shares in Diesse by PZ Cormay or its unit

* PZ Cormay owns a 35.95 percent stake in Orphee