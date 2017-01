Dec 9 Astrazeneca Plc :

* US FDA has accepted first biologics license application for durvalumab

* US FDA granted priority review status with a prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) set for Q2 of 2017.

* Currently has more than 30 ongoing durvalumab clinical trials in combination with other io agents and targeted therapies. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)