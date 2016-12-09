Dec 9 Canterbury Park Holding Corp

* Canterbury Park Holding Corp says beginning December 5, 2016, co implemented a restructuring of management to better align company's senior leadership

* Pursuant to restructuring, on Dec. 5, 2016, David C. Hansen's employment as Chief Financial Officer terminated - SEC filing

* Canterbury Park Holding - effective Dec 5, Randall D. Sampson, co's CEO, became company's principal financial officer