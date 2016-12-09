Dec 9 Moody's:

* Moody's says global sovereigns to contend with weak growth, higher debt, political uncertainties

* Moody's on global sovereigns- expects only a marginal acceleration in growth for the global economy during 2017-2018

* Moody's says tepid global growth, higher public debt,political uncertainties factors that will determine sovereign credit conditions through 2018

* Moody's on global sovereigns- sees geopolitical risks as a constraint for some sovereigns in the Middle East and Asia

* Moody's on global sovereigns-broader impact of U.S. election still uncertain, there are several key votes in EU next yr that raise risk of policy inertia

* Moody's on global sovereigns - new economic reality implies more volatile global environment that will have regional, country-specific ramifications Source text for Eikon: