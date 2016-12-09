BRIEF-Fintech Acquisition announces completion of $175 mln initial public offering
* Fintech Acquisition Corp Ii announces completion of $175,000,000 initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 9 Moody's:
* Moody's says global sovereigns to contend with weak growth, higher debt, political uncertainties
* Moody's on global sovereigns- expects only a marginal acceleration in growth for the global economy during 2017-2018
* Moody's says tepid global growth, higher public debt,political uncertainties factors that will determine sovereign credit conditions through 2018
* Moody's on global sovereigns- sees geopolitical risks as a constraint for some sovereigns in the Middle East and Asia
* Moody's on global sovereigns-broader impact of U.S. election still uncertain, there are several key votes in EU next yr that raise risk of policy inertia
* Moody's on global sovereigns - new economic reality implies more volatile global environment that will have regional, country-specific ramifications Source text for Eikon:
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan 25 The U.S. jury weighing whether a former Jefferies Group LLC bond trader cheated his customers on bond prices signaled it may be near a verdict, despite being deadlocked on two of the 10 securities fraud counts the defendant faced.
Jan 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's attempt to strip municipalities of federal dollars for shielding illegal immigrants threatens $2.27 billion in annual funds for the nation's ten largest cities, a Reuters analysis of federal grants found.