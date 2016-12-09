Dec 9 Playway SA

* Says to invest 1.7 million zlotys ($402,366.86) jointly with Aleksy Uchaski and Income Capital Sp. z o.o. into Movie Games SA

* Playway to invest 927,273 zlotys

* Playway to have 51 percent stake in Movie Games

* Movie Games will be engaged in development of computer games based on movies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2250 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)