Dec 9 Swedbank

* Swedbank issues additional Tier 1 capital

* Says $500 million issuance has a coupon of 6.00 percent and an issue price of 100 percent

* Says issuance is in the form of debt instruments with mandatory conversion into ordinary shares if the regulatory capital of the bank decreases to a certain level

* Says loan is perpetual with a call option after 5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: