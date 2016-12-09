Dec 9 Twintec AG :

* H1 EBITDA amounted to around -1.7 million euros (-$1.79 million) (previous year: -2.4 million euros)

* H1 revenue of 19.8 million euros (previous year: 8.9 million euros)

* For 2016 expects sales of between 40 and 44 million euros for the group, with an EBITDA of between -2.0 and -2.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9482 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)