UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 9 Twintec AG :
* H1 EBITDA amounted to around -1.7 million euros (-$1.79 million) (previous year: -2.4 million euros)
* H1 revenue of 19.8 million euros (previous year: 8.9 million euros)
* For 2016 expects sales of between 40 and 44 million euros for the group, with an EBITDA of between -2.0 and -2.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9482 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources