BRIEF-China Gold International Resources provides 2017 outlook
Jan 25 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd -
Dec 9 International Seaways Inc
* Bluemountain capital management llc reports 11.7 percent stake in international seaways inc as of november 30, 2016 - sec filing
* Bluemountain capital management-acquired international seaways' common stock in belief that common stock represents attractive investment opportunity Source text : bit.ly/2hdjFxe Further company coverage:
Jan 25 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd -
* Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. reports 5.65 percent passive stake in Global Partners Lp as on January 24, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2j6e4KV] Further company coverage:
* Peabody Energy Corp - Heather Wilson notified board that she will resign from board effective if and when she is confirmed as Secretary of Air Force Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: