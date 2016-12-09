Dec 9 Food and Drug Administration

* U.S. FDA takes action against four tobacco manufacturers for illegal sales of flavored cigarettes labeled as little cigars or cigars

* Issued warning to cos for selling flavored cigarettes labeled little cigars or cigars, a violation of family smoking prevention & tobacco control act

* Issued warning letters to Swisher International, Cheyenne International, Prime Time International Co., Southern Cross Tobacco Co

* Requested the manufacturers respond to the warning letters within 15 working days of receiving the letter Source (bit.ly/2hc2wkt)