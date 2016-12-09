UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 9 Food and Drug Administration
* U.S. FDA takes action against four tobacco manufacturers for illegal sales of flavored cigarettes labeled as little cigars or cigars
* Issued warning to cos for selling flavored cigarettes labeled little cigars or cigars, a violation of family smoking prevention & tobacco control act
* Issued warning letters to Swisher International, Cheyenne International, Prime Time International Co., Southern Cross Tobacco Co
* Requested the manufacturers respond to the warning letters within 15 working days of receiving the letter Source (bit.ly/2hc2wkt)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources