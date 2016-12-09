BRIEF-Capitaland Retail China Trust says FY net property income was RMB669.8 mln
* Net property income for period 1 january 2016 to 31 december 2016 (fy 2016) was rmb669.8 million, 4.1% higher
Dec 9 Affine Re SA :
* Affine Re SA announces a new governance to support its strategy
* Alain Chaussard, currently co-CEO, will become CEO and will remain vice-Chairman of Board
* As of january 1st, 2017, Maryse Aulagnon will be appointed Chairperson of Board Source text: bit.ly/2gt8xv2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Net property income for period 1 january 2016 to 31 december 2016 (fy 2016) was rmb669.8 million, 4.1% higher
* Intends to seek shareholder approval for a 1-for-3 consolidation
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.16per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: