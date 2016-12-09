RBC woos three senior financials bankers from Deutsche Bank
Jan 25 RBC Capital Markets has hired three senior Deutsche Bank AG bankers who focus on advising banks, according to an internal memo from the Canadian firm.
Dec 9 (Reuters) -
* Bow Street LLC reports 6.7 percent stake in Northstar Realty Europe as of Nov 29 - SEC filing
* Bow Street writes to Northstar Realty Europe Corp reiterating its proposal to acquire all of the common stock of co for $13 per share Source text: (bit.ly/2hnFlam) Further company coverage:
Jan 25 RBC Capital Markets has hired three senior Deutsche Bank AG bankers who focus on advising banks, according to an internal memo from the Canadian firm.
* Had executed a binding letter of intent to acquire assets of BioGanix Limited
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: