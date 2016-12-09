Dec 9 NV5 Global Inc :

* NV5 Global Inc - on December 7, 2016 co entered into a credit agreement with Bank Of America

* NV5 GLOBAL - credit agreement includes accordion feature permitting to request an increase in credit agreement by additional amount of up to $60 million

* Pursuant to credit agreement, lender provides commitments totaling $80.0 million through termination date of December 7, 2021