* Fintech Acquisition Corp Ii announces completion of $175,000,000 initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 9 (Reuters) -
* Fitch says expect UK to invoke article 50 (of Lisbon treaty) by end-march 2017, implying that UK would leave EU two years later
* Fitch on United Kingdom - expect general government deficit to be 3.6 pct of GDP this year
* Fitch says given "this uncertainty", UK's ratings are not predicated on any particular base case
* Fitch affirms United Kingdom at 'AA'; outlook negative
* Fitch- UK's ratings balance a high-income, diversified and advanced economy against comparatively high public sector indebtedness
* Fitch says there is wide range of possible outcomes concerning negotiations over Brexit and future institutional and trade relations between UK and EU
* Fitch on United Kingdom says assumes that private-sector investment growth will decline in 2017
* Fitch on United Kingdom says real GDP rose by 0.7 pct QOQ in 2Q16, and initial estimates point to 0.5 pct growth in 3Q16 Source text for Eikon:
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan 25 The U.S. jury weighing whether a former Jefferies Group LLC bond trader cheated his customers on bond prices signaled it may be near a verdict, despite being deadlocked on two of the 10 securities fraud counts the defendant faced.
Jan 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's attempt to strip municipalities of federal dollars for shielding illegal immigrants threatens $2.27 billion in annual funds for the nation's ten largest cities, a Reuters analysis of federal grants found.