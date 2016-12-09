BRIEF-Fintech Acquisition announces completion of $175 mln initial public offering
* Fintech Acquisition Corp Ii announces completion of $175,000,000 initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 9 (Reuters) -
* Fitch affirms Bank of England at 'AA'; outlook negative
* Fitch says BOE's rating reflects its central role in UK and International Financial System Source text for Eikon:
* Fintech Acquisition Corp Ii announces completion of $175,000,000 initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan 25 The U.S. jury weighing whether a former Jefferies Group LLC bond trader cheated his customers on bond prices signaled it may be near a verdict, despite being deadlocked on two of the 10 securities fraud counts the defendant faced.
Jan 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's attempt to strip municipalities of federal dollars for shielding illegal immigrants threatens $2.27 billion in annual funds for the nation's ten largest cities, a Reuters analysis of federal grants found.