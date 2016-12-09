BRIEF-Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock
* Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 9 (Reuters) -
* Shuttle Pharmaceuticals - intends to apply to have shares of common stock listed on nyse market
* Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Inc files for IPO of up to $36.0 million - sec filing
* Shuttle Pharmaceuticals - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text - bit.ly/2ho6PfP
* Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 Mexican tequila giant Jose Cuervo will seek to raise over $706.5 million in a delayed initial public offering, with Singaporean investment firm Temasek Holdings taking a 20 percent piece of the offer, according to an investor presentation seen on Wednesday.
* Carolina financial corporation announces closing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: