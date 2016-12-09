BRIEF-Fidelity National Information Services increases qtrly dividend to $0.29 per share
Jan 25 Fidelity National Information Services Inc
Dec 9 Veresen Inc
* Veresen comments on FERC decision to deny request for rehearing of applications of Jordan Cove LNG and Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline
* "Veresen remains committed to this important energy infrastructure project"
* Veresen Inc - FERC has denied request for rehearing submitted on April 8, 2016, by Jordan Cove Energy Project, L.P. and Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline, LP
* Will review all of its options in light of FERC denial, including appeal or submission of a new application with FERC
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan 25 The U.S. jury weighing whether a former Jefferies Group LLC bond trader cheated his customers on bond prices signaled it may be near a verdict, despite being deadlocked on two of the 10 securities fraud counts the defendant faced.
* Avis Budget Group Inc - board approved a reduction to size of board from thirteen to twelve directors-SEC filing