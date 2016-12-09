BRIEF-East West Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share of $0.76
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year
Dec 9 Blackrock Inc
* Blackrock's Hayes-more than $10 billion left municipal funds in nov; can see continued outflow until new administration's policy priorities are confirmed
* Blackrock's head of municipal bonds Peter Hayes - market could continue to see outflows until new administration's policy priorities become clearer
* Blackrock's Peter Hayes - "see the elimination of tax exemption as highly unlikely" Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's decision to acquire software startup AppDynamics for $3.7 billion, nearly double the private-market valuation, reflects Cisco's struggles in building its software business, according to company financial reports and internal documents.
* NORTHFIELD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2016 RESULTS