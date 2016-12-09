BRIEF-China Gold International Resources provides 2017 outlook
Dec 9 Emerson Electric Co
* Emerson electric co - President E. L. Monser's FY 2016 total compensation $4.02 million versus $5.56 million in FY 2015
* Emerson electric co - CEO D. N. Farr's FY 2016 total compensation $13.3 million versus $16.7 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
* Emerson electric co - CFO F. J. Dellaquila's FY 2016 total compensation $5.23 million versus $5.72 million in FY 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2giMzri Further company coverage:
* Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. reports 5.65 percent passive stake in Global Partners Lp as on January 24, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2j6e4KV] Further company coverage:
* Peabody Energy Corp - Heather Wilson notified board that she will resign from board effective if and when she is confirmed as Secretary of Air Force Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: