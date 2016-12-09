BRIEF-Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
Dec 9 Generac Holdings Inc
* Generac holdings-EVP, sales, Russell Minick reports open market sale of 8,300 shares of co's common stock at average price of $42.3/share on dec 6-filing Source text : bit.ly/2heYMiI Further company coverage:
Jan 25 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd -
* Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. reports 5.65 percent passive stake in Global Partners Lp as on January 24, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2j6e4KV] Further company coverage: