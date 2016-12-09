BRIEF-Capricorn Business Acquisitions announces proposed consolidation and private placement
* Intends to seek shareholder approval for a 1-for-3 consolidation
Dec 9 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc :
* Jacobs Engineering Group - Cfo Kevin Berryman's FY 2016 total compensation was $4.03 million
* Jacobs Engineering Group - CEO Steven Demetriou's FY 2016 total compensation was $9.5 million - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2hcHNx6 Further company coverage:
* Intends to seek shareholder approval for a 1-for-3 consolidation
* Delta board of directors names Jeanne Jackson as newest member
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The 51st edition of the Super Bowl will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 5 from Houston's NRG Stadium, pitting the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons. The National Football League's championship game is annually the most-watched television program in the United States, with last year's game commanding 111.9 million viewers.