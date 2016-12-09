Dec 9 Kraft Heinz Co

* Kraft Heinz - Board amended co's amended by-laws to change fiscal year end from Sunday closest to Dec 31 to last Saturday in Dec of each calendar year

* Kraft Heinz Co - Amendment will be effective on December 31, 2016 and, consequently, change to fiscal year will be effective for 2016 fiscal year Source text: [bit.ly/2hcRZWs]