Dec 9 Hb Fuller Co :

* On December 7, 2016, co approved a restructuring plan related to organizational changes and other actions

* HB Fuller Co says plan will be implemented beginning in Q1 of fiscal year 2017 and is currently expected to be completed by mid-year of fiscal 2018

* Hb Fuller Co says approximately $15 million to $16 million ($12 million to $13 million after-tax) of costs are expected to be cash costs

* Hb Fuller Co - expects to incur costs of approximately $17 million to $20 million as part of restructuring plan

* Hb Fuller - restructuring costs will be spread across next several quarters as measures are implemented with majority of costs occurring in fiscal 2017