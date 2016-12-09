BRIEF-Delta Air Lines names Jeanne Jackson to board of directors
* Delta board of directors names Jeanne Jackson as newest member
Dec 9 Hb Fuller Co :
* On December 7, 2016, co approved a restructuring plan related to organizational changes and other actions
* HB Fuller Co says plan will be implemented beginning in Q1 of fiscal year 2017 and is currently expected to be completed by mid-year of fiscal 2018
* Hb Fuller Co says approximately $15 million to $16 million ($12 million to $13 million after-tax) of costs are expected to be cash costs
* Hb Fuller Co - expects to incur costs of approximately $17 million to $20 million as part of restructuring plan
* Hb Fuller - restructuring costs will be spread across next several quarters as measures are implemented with majority of costs occurring in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2he5TtY] Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.16per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: