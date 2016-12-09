BRIEF-Fidelity National Information Services increases qtrly dividend to $0.29 per share
Jan 25 Fidelity National Information Services Inc
Dec 9 Morgan Stanley :
* Morgan Stanley reports 10.4 percent passive stake in Shake Shack Inc as of Nov 30 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2hfZJan Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Fidelity National Information Services Inc
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan 25 The U.S. jury weighing whether a former Jefferies Group LLC bond trader cheated his customers on bond prices signaled it may be near a verdict, despite being deadlocked on two of the 10 securities fraud counts the defendant faced.
* Avis Budget Group Inc - board approved a reduction to size of board from thirteen to twelve directors-SEC filing