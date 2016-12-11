BRIEF-LCNB qtrly basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.37
Dec 11 National Bank of Kuwait
* Clarifies media reports; says considering Kuwait Airways' request for credit facility Source: (bit.ly/2gonxHg) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 A top U.S. lawmaker accused the Food and Drug Administration on Friday of failing to hand over documents that would show whether its criminal office is fulfilling the critical mission of protecting public health.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Billionaire investor William Ackman's hedge fund made two new investments in the last months but has declined to identify them.