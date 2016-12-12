BRIEF-Activist investor elliott says welcomes the opportunity to participate in alliance trust buyback
Activist Investor Elliott Says Welcomes The Opportunity To Participate In Alliance Trust
Dec 12 Cover-More Group Ltd :
* Says Zurich Insurance Co Ltd will acquire all of ordinary shares in Cover-More by way of a scheme of arrangement
* Says Cover-More shareholders will be entitled to receive A$1.95 cash per share
* Says offer at scheme consideration implied enterprise value of A$854 million, on a fully diluted basis
* Says Cover-More's board unanimously recommends scheme
* Says Cover-More is permitted to pay an interim and/or special dividend on or prior to implementation of scheme
* Says expects to deliver EBITDA in range of $54 million to $57 million for FY17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Activist Investor Elliott Says Welcomes The Opportunity To Participate In Alliance Trust
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centers, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.