Dec 12 Bionomics Ltd -

* Under terms of December 2015 capital raising, new shareholders are due to receive remaining warrants, by 15 December

* Intends to settle obligation to US investors who participated in Dec 2015 capital raising through issuance of remaining 16.1 mln warrants

* Remaining warrants will be issued under co's refreshed placement capacity with a strike price of $0.5938 and a term of 5 years