UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 12 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd
* Fonterra confirms forecast farmgate milk price for DIRA
* Monthly advance rate schedule of payments to farmer announced in november remains unchanged
* "Confirmed the forecast farmgate milk price of $6.00 per kgms announced in November"
* Confirmed forecast earnings per share range for the 2017 financial year of 50 to 60 cents
* "Current forecast milk price continues to reflect improving global milk prices, due to lower supply from New Zealand, Australia and Europe"
* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources