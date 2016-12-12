BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Dec 12 Stor-Age Property REIT Limited
* Jse: Sss - Acquisition Of Storage RSA, Update In Respect Of The Somerset West Transaction And Withdrawal Of Cautionary
* Stor-Age will acquire entire issued share capital of Storage RSA, together with shareholders' loan claims against Storage RSA
* Subscribe for 99.99 pct of shares in Storage RSA for an aggregate total consideration of r278 225 530
* Acquire remaining 0.01 pct of shares in Storage RSA from existing shareholders for r1 000
* Has made significant progress with respect to proposed acquisition by stor-age of units 1-4 somerset west business park proprietary limited
* Acquire shareholders' loans owing by Storage RSA to existing shareholders for an aggregate consideration of r10 541 593 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - Ulrik Ross, HSBC's global head of public sector and sustainable debt, Luc Oram, a director in the public sector debt business, and FIG DCM director Nils Colldahl are leaving the bank, according to multiple sources.
* Gross issue proceeds amounted to 4.3 million euros ($4.6 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9349 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)