UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 12 Rolfes Holdings Ltd
* Rolfes - agriculture- drought conditions improved towards latter part of nov resulting solid growth on operating profit level on comparative july to november period
* Rolfes - food- operating profit growth has been driven by national market share gains in gauteng and in coastal regions , rising food prices and increased staple demand.
* Sees 6 months HEPS and EPS in excess of 25 pct higher Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources