BRIEF-Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 15 to 30 pct
Jan 27 Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
Dec 12 Novartis Ag
* Says two pivotal phase iii studies on pegpleranib did not show additional improvement in best corrected visual acuity
* Says studies oph1002 and oph1003, sponsored by ophthotech corporation, did not meet the primary endpoint of superiority for the pegpleranib and ranibizumab combination therapy
* Says efficacy of lucentis monotherapy was not improved by the addition of pegpleranib
* Says to continue researching new treatment options for patients with namd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
Jan 27 Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 11 percent to 25 percent, or to be 26 million yuan to 29.3 million yuan
Jan 27 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :