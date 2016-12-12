Dec 12 Koninklijke Philips NV :

* To sell majority interest in Lumileds to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management

* Announced that it has signed an agreement to sell an 80.1 pct in Lumileds

* Will retain the remaining 19.9 pct interest in Lumileds

* The transaction values Lumileds at an enterprise value of approximately 2 billion dollars, including debt and debt-like items

* Expects to receive cash proceeds, before tax and transaction-related costs, of approximately 1.5 billion dollars and participating preferred equity

* The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2017 Source text: philips.to/2gChiCY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)