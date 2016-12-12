BRIEF-Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 15 to 30 pct
Jan 27 Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
Dec 12 Koninklijke Philips NV :
* To sell majority interest in Lumileds to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management
* Announced that it has signed an agreement to sell an 80.1 pct in Lumileds
* Will retain the remaining 19.9 pct interest in Lumileds
* The transaction values Lumileds at an enterprise value of approximately 2 billion dollars, including debt and debt-like items
* Expects to receive cash proceeds, before tax and transaction-related costs, of approximately 1.5 billion dollars and participating preferred equity
* The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2017 Source text: philips.to/2gChiCY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 27 Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 11 percent to 25 percent, or to be 26 million yuan to 29.3 million yuan
Jan 27 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :