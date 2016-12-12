Dec 12 Petromaroc Corporation Plc

* Update on the Sidi Moktar sale and purchase agreement

* Petromaroc - Completion of deal now remains subject to release of residual $1.8 million of Sidi Moktar bank guarantee restricted cash, currently in escrow

* Petromaroc - All required ministerial approvals in Morocco to disposal of its 50 percent operated interest in Sidi Moktar licences to Sound Energy Plc obtained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: