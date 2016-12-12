Dec 12 IP Group Plc
* Says Oxford Nanopore has raised 100 million stg in a new
financing round via a private placement of ordinary shares
* Says following completion of financing round, IP Group's
undiluted beneficial stake of 19.7 pct in Oxford Nanopore will
be valued at 246.3 million stg
* Says 100 mln stg fundraising
* Says IP Group has committed a further 14.0 million stg to
Oxford Nanopore as part of this funding round
* Says transaction brings total funds raised by Oxford
Nanopore since its formation in 2005 to 351.0 million stg.
